Grace Grant, center, is crowned Miss Lonsdale 2019 by outgoing Miss Lonsdale Ali Geist as Samantha Ellsworth watches. The coronation ceremony for the new Lonsdale Ambassadors, including Junior Ambassadors and Little Ambassadors, was held the evening of Saturday, Aug. 4, at the TCU Lonsdale Elementary School. For more see upcoming issues of the Montgomery Messenger and The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)