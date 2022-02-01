New Prague’s Wells Fargo temporarily closed

Published by editor on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 3:36pm

The Wells Fargo bank in New Prague is temporarily closed due to COVID related staffing constraints according to Staci Schiller spokesperson for Wells Fargo. The closure affects both the lobby and the drive up for the bank along Main Street. Schiller explained the ATM is still available for use and people can use online banking or a mobile app. If people need to they can also find branches in Prior Lake, Shakopee, Lakeville and Savage. Staff at the New Prague branch of the bank potentially hope to have the business open by next week. People can keep up to date on when the bank will be open or find another branch at wellsfargo.com/locator.

