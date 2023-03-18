NP finishes second in state; Trojans fall in floor hockey title tilt

Published by editor on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 7:48pm

The Trojans accepted the state trophy and medals for their second-place finish at the state floor hockey tournament Saturday, March 18, at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

After winning all its regular season games and cruising through a tough state field to the championship game, the New Prague High School floor hockey team finished second in the state, falling in the championship game to Burnsville, 15-6, Saturday afternoon, March 18, at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

New Prague entered the title tilt as the defending champion hoping for a repeat. But the Burnsville team, a cooperative group with Lakeville and Farmington, took control of the game, outscoring the Trojans, 8-2, in the second period to take a 12-5 lead into the final period. The tough second period came after New Prague pulled to within a goal with two scores late in the first period.

The Trojans, a cooperative group open to qualified students in New Prague, Tri-City United, Belle Plaine, Jordan and Le Sueur-Henderson high schools, entered state play after an 8-0 regular season. They finished the season at 10-1.

See complete details of the tournament in this week's print edition of The New Prague Times and The Montgomery Messenger.

