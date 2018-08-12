Orioles to play in tourney opener
The New Prague Orioles, hosts for the State Amateur Baseball Tournament, will play in the tourney opener at 7:30 pm. Friday, Aug. 17. New Prague faces Ortonville to open the tournament. Another local team, St. Patrick, will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in New Prague. They will face Lamberton.
Class C games will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17, 18 and 19, at New Prague and Shakopee. Class B games will be held Saturday and Sunday in Jordan.
The Tournament continues over the next two weekends, with championship games scheduled for New Prague (Class C) and Shakopee (Class B) on Labor Day, September 3.
There are 16 Class B teams and 48 Class C teams in the tournament. Sixteen Class C region champions received first round byes and won’t play their first game until the second weekend of the tournament. That includes New Market, the Region 3C champion, which plays at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in Shakopee against either Pelican Rapids or Fort Ripley
The Dakota-Rice-Scott League has five teams competing in this year's tournament - New Market, Faribault, New Prague and St. Patrick in Class C and Elko in Class B.
here is the complete first round schedule for opening weekend.
Friday 7:30 p.m.
NP-Ortonville vs New Prague
Shak-Young America vs. Foley
Saturday 11 p.m.
NP-Buckman vs Waconia
Shak-Lake City vs Delano
Jor-Forest Lake vs Hibbing
Saturday 1:30 p.m.
NP-New London Spicer vs Howard Lake
Shak-Jackson vs. Lake Henry
Jor-Blaine vs Dundas
Saturday 5 p.m.
NP-Pelican Rapids vs Fort Ripley
Shak-Crookston vs Belle Plaine
Jor-Elko vs. Chanhassen
Saturday 7:30 p.m.
NP-Lamberton vs. St. Patrick
Shak-Sartell vs Carver
Jor-Northfield vs Champlin
Sunday 11 a.m.
Jor-Sauk Rapids vs Coon Rapids
Sunday noon
NP-Elrosa vs Sleepy Eye
Shak-Waterville vs Lastrup
Sun 1:30 p.m.
Jor-Miesville vs Victoria
Sunday 2:30 p.m.
NP-Bluffton vs Luxemburg
Shak-Maple Lake vs. Windom
Sunday 5 p.m.
NP-Raymond vs Princeton
Shak-Faribault vs Stewarville Racine
Jor-Chaska vs Moorhead
Sunday 7:30 p.m.
Jor-Cold Spring vs Shakopee