Orioles to play in tourney opener

The New Prague Orioles, hosts for the State Amateur Baseball Tournament, will play in the tourney opener at 7:30 pm. Friday, Aug. 17. New Prague faces Ortonville to open the tournament. Another local team, St. Patrick, will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in New Prague. They will face Lamberton.

Class C games will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17, 18 and 19, at New Prague and Shakopee. Class B games will be held Saturday and Sunday in Jordan.

The Tournament continues over the next two weekends, with championship games scheduled for New Prague (Class C) and Shakopee (Class B) on Labor Day, September 3.

There are 16 Class B teams and 48 Class C teams in the tournament. Sixteen Class C region champions received first round byes and won’t play their first game until the second weekend of the tournament. That includes New Market, the Region 3C champion, which plays at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in Shakopee against either Pelican Rapids or Fort Ripley

The Dakota-Rice-Scott League has five teams competing in this year's tournament - New Market, Faribault, New Prague and St. Patrick in Class C and Elko in Class B.

here is the complete first round schedule for opening weekend.

Friday 7:30 p.m.

NP-Ortonville vs New Prague

Shak-Young America vs. Foley

Saturday 11 p.m.

NP-Buckman vs Waconia

Shak-Lake City vs Delano

Jor-Forest Lake vs Hibbing

Saturday 1:30 p.m.

NP-New London Spicer vs Howard Lake

Shak-Jackson vs. Lake Henry

Jor-Blaine vs Dundas

Saturday 5 p.m.

NP-Pelican Rapids vs Fort Ripley

Shak-Crookston vs Belle Plaine

Jor-Elko vs. Chanhassen

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

NP-Lamberton vs. St. Patrick

Shak-Sartell vs Carver

Jor-Northfield vs Champlin

Sunday 11 a.m.

Jor-Sauk Rapids vs Coon Rapids

Sunday noon

NP-Elrosa vs Sleepy Eye

Shak-Waterville vs Lastrup

Sun 1:30 p.m.

Jor-Miesville vs Victoria

Sunday 2:30 p.m.

NP-Bluffton vs Luxemburg

Shak-Maple Lake vs. Windom

Sunday 5 p.m.

NP-Raymond vs Princeton

Shak-Faribault vs Stewarville Racine

Jor-Chaska vs Moorhead

Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Jor-Cold Spring vs Shakopee