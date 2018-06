Butch Krocak, left, gives a push to Paul Friesz’s 1940 Allis Chalmers during the Henderson Tractor Ride on Saturday, June 23, at Union Hill to help restart it. There were 35 tractors involved in this year’s annual tractor ride from the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Showgrounds to Henderson. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)