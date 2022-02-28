School board draws more than 80 residents

More than 80 area residents attended the New Prague School Board meeting on Monday night, Feb. 28. There were nine people who spoke during the public forum, some addressed the recent allegations of racial taunts at sports events and others spoke on changes that are needed in the schools and the community.

Superintendent Tim Dittberner also addressed the issue presenting three steps toward changing things and developing a plan that is thoughtful and strategic.

The three steps include: forming a committee that draws from students, staff, parents and members of the community at large to create a school district climate task force; Identifying and providing resources to staff that will eliminate harmful behaviors and support students who have been impacted; Third is working with student leaders in athletics, fine arts and other activities to raise awareness about appropriate conduct, bullying, racism and other issues.

