Shopko Hometown store in New Prague to close

Shopko announced Wednesday, Feb. 6, that it was closing 174 additional stores following its recent bankruptcy filing, and that includes the Shopko Hometown store in New Prague.

When all is finished, the company will have just 109 stores, compared to the current total of 360.

A list published Wednesday includes stores closing in six phases, some as early as March 2. This includes stores that were announced to close last month. Fifteen stores in Minnesota are on the list. The New Prague store is in the sixth phase, and its estimated last day of operation is May 12.

Other Minnesota stores on the list include Hutchinson, Rochester South, Austin, Glencoe, East Grand Forks, St. James, Worthington, Albert Lea, St. Cloud, Mahnomen, Cokato, Warroad, Paynesville and St. Peter.