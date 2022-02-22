St. Louis Park calls off season with New Prague

St. Louis Park High School announced this week that it will no longer compete this season against New Prague High School after an alleged racial incident at a Tuesday, Feb. 15, boys hockey game.

St. Louis Park Athletic Director Andrew Ewald sent a letter to New Prague AD Brad Skogerboe on Monday, Feb. 21, saying he's made the decision that the school "will not compete directly with New Prague High School as a result of the racist experience our boys hockey program was subject to.”

Ewald made this decision after speaking with students, stakeholders, and leaders. St. Louis Park won't compete against New Prague through at least the spring 2022 season.

Ewald added that St. Louis Park will remove the New Prague banner from its gymnasium until the harm is repaired and assurances are made to the school’s liking. He didn’t specify what that would entail.

In a response, New Prague Superintendent Tim Dittberner apologized and said the district is looking into the allegations.

“We do not tolerate racist or hate speech by students or athletic players,” said Dittberner in a statement. “We know the hurt this causes.” He said the incident was dealt with immediately. “We sincerely apologize for this incident and make no excuses for the behavior. We are taking steps to work with our athletes, student body, staff and coaches so these types of incidents do not happen in the future.”

He said the district will be sharing more specific information about these steps at a future date.

Ewald added: “As I said when New Prague High School was applying to the Metro West Conference, ‘I will not stand for your community and students to have teachable moments at the expense of our students.’ Therefore, I will not tolerate or allow our students to further experience any racism while participating in athletics against New Prague High School.”

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.