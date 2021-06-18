A super night at the Home Run Derby

Spider-Man, left, was a surprise guest for Christian Stage at Home Town Bats’ Home Run Derby the evening of Friday, June 18, at Union Hill Ballpark, west of New Prague. Christian, the son of Nick and Joan Stage of Lonsdale, is a big fan of superheroes. His family are the beneficiaries of the annual fundraiser that features fun, food, games and members of the Dakota-Rice-Scott League slamming for the fences to get as many home runs as possible. For more see upcoming print issues of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)