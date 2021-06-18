A super night at the Home Run Derby

Published by editor on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 10:13pm

Spider-Man, left, was a surprise guest for Christian Stage at Home Town Bats’ Home Run Derby the evening of Friday, June 18, at Union Hill Ballpark, west of New Prague. Christian, the son of Nick and Joan Stage of Lonsdale, is a big fan of superheroes. His family are the beneficiaries of the annual fundraiser that features fun, food, games and members of the Dakota-Rice-Scott League slamming for the fences to get as many home runs as possible. For more see upcoming print issues of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

A super night at the Home Run Derby
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 10:13pm
Meet & Greet Invite for City Administrator Candidates, Mon. June 28th
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 1:38pm
Counties issue burning bans
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 4:54pm
Petersen crowned Miss Waterville
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 3:23pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.