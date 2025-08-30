Two men charged with Union Hill bar burglary

Two men, one from St. Paul and the other Cottage Grove, were arrested and charged after they allegedly burglarized the Union Hill Bar on Highway 19 in Belle Plaine Township early Friday morning, Aug. 29.

The two men – Justin Karakias Valencia of Cottage Grove and Richard De Los Santos Jr. of Saint Paul – are both charged in Scott County District Court with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools. Both charges are felony-level allegations. The men are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday morning, shortly before 4 a.m., Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a person leaving the Union Hill Bar through a broken window and entering a waiting vehicle, according to the criminal charges (statement of probable cause). The vehicle was followed into Le Sueur County where police took the men into custody, according to the charges.

They are currently in the Scott County Jail awaiting a bail hearing Tuesday, Sept. 2.

