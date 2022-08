The primary election tomorrow (August 9), runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents in the City of New Prague will vote at the New Prague Fitness & Aquatic Center, 410 Central Ave. N

Residents of Elko New Market will vote at the Elko New Market City Hall, 601 Main St.

Those area townships that are having primary elections can find their election sites at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.