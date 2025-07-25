Westerman is crowned 2025 Kolacky Queen!

Published by editor on Fri, 07/25/2025 - 10:14pm
By: 
Jarrod Schoenecker
editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Mike Mallow photo

Kolacky Days 2025 Royalty, from the left, are Queen Olivia Westerman, 1st Princess Jules Rotter, 2nd Princess Lucy Fleek, and Miss Congeniality Emily Kuchinka. 

Kilkenny's Olivia Westerman, 17, is crowned the 2025 Kolacky Queen. Westerman was crowned in the Friday, July 25, pageant at Tri-City United High School in the performing arts center.

Jules Rotter of Lonsdale was crowned 1st Princess, Lucy Fleek of Montgomery as 2nd Princess, and Emily Kuchinka of Montgomery was given the title of Miss Congeniality. 

Festivities for Kolacky Days started Monday this week with Friday being the first offical day of the main activities. Saturday will be the busiest day of the schedule and features the very popular Kolacky Days Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday features one of the largest parades around the area at noon with over 110 units and includes four marching bands, and, of course, a kolacky eating contest at 3 p.m.

To see the full schedule and all things related, visit our special advertisor section featuring everything Kolacky Days! Look for more photos and information of all Kolacky Days happening in the next issues of the Montgomery Messenger. 

Congratulations to the new Kolacky Days royalty! 

Tags:

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Westerman is crowned 2025 Kolacky Queen!
Fri, 07/25/2025 - 10:14pm
NP White second at state
Thu, 07/24/2025 - 1:47pm
David Gary Malecha, age 76
Wed, 07/23/2025 - 4:04pm
Column -- Schoenecker's Shenanigans: Things that make you go spew
Wed, 07/23/2025 - 11:45am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.