Westerman is crowned 2025 Kolacky Queen!

Kilkenny's Olivia Westerman, 17, is crowned the 2025 Kolacky Queen. Westerman was crowned in the Friday, July 25, pageant at Tri-City United High School in the performing arts center.

Jules Rotter of Lonsdale was crowned 1st Princess, Lucy Fleek of Montgomery as 2nd Princess, and Emily Kuchinka of Montgomery was given the title of Miss Congeniality.

Festivities for Kolacky Days started Monday this week with Friday being the first offical day of the main activities. Saturday will be the busiest day of the schedule and features the very popular Kolacky Days Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday features one of the largest parades around the area at noon with over 110 units and includes four marching bands, and, of course, a kolacky eating contest at 3 p.m.

To see the full schedule and all things related, visit our special advertisor section featuring everything Kolacky Days! Look for more photos and information of all Kolacky Days happening in the next issues of the Montgomery Messenger.

Congratulations to the new Kolacky Days royalty!