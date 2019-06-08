Youth fishing scores

Published by editor on Sat, 06/08/2019 - 1:40pm

Minnesota Viking Anree Saint-Amour, left, signs a football for Kolby Nixon as Joel and Dylan Greening watch. Saint-Amour was among 18 Vikings players and coaches to attend the annual Le Sueur County Sheriff's Mounted Posse’s Take a Kid Fishing Day on Saturday, June 8, at Beaver Dam Resort. There were 75 children ages 8 to 15 that participated, who each got a football that they could have Vikings players sign. The youngsters and Vikings also went out on boats to fish for two hours. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

