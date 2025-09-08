NPHS announces homecoming candidates

New Prague High School announced their candidates for homecoming king and queen Friday, Sept. 26. Queen candidates are (left to right, back row) Karly Ophus, Mallie Lock, Ashlee Nelson, Alice Kartak, Kyla Klein, Chloe Wiita, Lily Schoenecker, Lydia Yarolimek; king candidates are (front row) Anthony Baker, Mason Decker, TJ Washtock, Tyler Flicek, Thomas Geiger, Marty McBroom, Mason Deutsch and Cade Borwege.

New Prague High School will have its powderpuff football game Sunday, Sept. 28, 4 p.m. at Trojan Stadium south of the high school. The flag football game will have the senior class versus the junior class. Other events at the high school next week, Tuesday, Sept 30, through Friday, Oct. 3, include dress up days and the pepfest Friday at the high school with the crowning of the homecoming king and queen. For more information see the Thursday, Sept. 25, print edition of The New Prague Times.