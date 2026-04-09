Area road construction starting soon

Montgomery Streets

Most of the streets in the area between the railroad tracks and Le Sueur County 3/5th Street, and north of Le Sueur County 56/Oak Avenue and south of Boulevard Avenue will receive partial surface milling and a full overlay of pavement this summer.

This project will not interfere and will not be actively working during Kolacky Days but construction could coincide around that time. More details on this will be available later. This project is to buy time to rethink the city’s Street and Utilities Improvement Projects plan and improve the surface of roads in the meantime, according to city council.

Lonsdale Roundabout

Construction of a roundabout, delayed from 2025, will begin on May 4 at the intersection of Highway 19 and Rice County Road 2/96 (70th Street West) on the northwest side of Lonsdale. The intersection will be completely closed during...

Highway 19 Resurfacing

Highway 19 between the newly constructed six-legged roundabout on the east side of Interstate 35 to Decker Avenue, west of Northfield, will receive a pavement mill and overlay. Construction is scheduled to start just after July 4 and run through...

Highway 13 & 99 Roundabout

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 13 and 99, about four miles south of Montgomery, is scheduled to begin on June 1. The intersection will be completely closed for...



Highway 22

Construction continues on Highway 22 between St. Peter and Mankato, and the detour around it will start again on April 15. Work is expected to...

Highway 93

Highway 93 from Le Sueur to Henderson construction continues through late 2026. It is a part of a larger, multi-road construction project totaling $30.6 million that is meant to improve road access to the area and to mitigate flooding with regular Minnesota River Valley flooding.

Highway 99

A future project is scheduled for construction in 2029 for a segment of Highway 99 in...

Rice County

Rice County 54, northeast of Lonsdale between Highway 19 and County 96, will receive...

Le Sueur County 15

A section of Le Sueur County 15 from County 16 to the north side of Lake Henry, and a small segment of adjoining County 18, are scheduled to be reconstructed in 2027 with ...

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