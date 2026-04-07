County and city officials hear about legislation updates

The Le Sueur County Officials meeting at the American Bar & Grill in Montgomery on Wednesday, March 25, was host to two state nonprofit representatives that assist smaller governments — Cap O’Rourke and Maddie Cash.

Cap O’Rourke is the executive director for the Minnesota Association of Small Cities (MAOSC), which is a nonprofit that exclusively serves cities of a population of 5,000 or less, and is also the owner of O’Rourke Strategic Consulting.

Maddie Cash is one of three in-house attorneys for Minnesota Association of Townships, which is a nonprofit that helps support the 1,776 townships within Minnesota.

Legislative update from O’Rourke

O’Rourke highlighted what their organization does and gave an update on things happening in legislation in Minnesota that is affecting small cities.

“We’ve been advocating this year for a big bonding bill with lots of money for PFA, lots of money in transportation — specifically local road improvement programs for cities. We have a huge backlog in bonding projects, especially when it comes to wastewater and drinking water. We need to get as many of those projects knocked off the list,” said O’Rourke.

PFA is referring to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority which helps provide financing and technical assistance to communities to build public infrastructure.

Up until last week, O’Rourke said that the legislators on this session have been voting...

Uh oh! Only subscribers can see the full story. Pick up a copy of the Montgomery Messenger, The New Prague Times, or the Lake Region LifeEnterprise at a newsstand near you to read the full story. Subscribe online today for a little more than a $1 a week to not miss any news in the future!