Le Sueur County levy passed with 4.4% increase

It wasn’t quite as low as the 3.9% increase from last year, but the Le Sueur County budget and levy passed was still among the lowest of the last decade.

On Dec. 2, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners held its annual Truth in Taxation meeting to hear residents’ concerns. The hearing was followed by the official vote on the next budget.

The final levy was set at $30,337,063, which represents a 4.4% increase over last year.

The only years where the increase was lower were in 2021 (4%) and 2025 (3.9%).

The percentage is also lower than the 5.4% increase approved for the preliminary levy in September.

Last year’s budget was approved at $28,226,921, which would later include another $841,172 for the library systems.

“For the library operations, we pulled that out,” County Administrator Joe Martin said. “For the last seven years, every property tax...

To see more on this story pick up the December 25, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger or the LifeEnterprise.