Eight train cars derail near Henderson

A train derailed on the Union Pacific line in far northwestern Tyrone Township, Le Sueur County, on the east side of the Minnesota River between Henderson and Ney Nature Center. A total of eight rail cars left the tracks just north of the Highway 19 bridge over the tracks.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call from Union Pacific Railroad at approximately 2:39 a.m. on May 2 and were notified of the derailment, according to the press release from the sheriff’s office. The report said that the cars were carrying liquid methane, propane, and grain.

Union Pacific told dispatchers that some of the grain had spilled from the cars but that neither the methane nor propane cars had leaked, and that their response team would be responding with no fire or emergency medical services were needed. The press release also said there were no injuries associated with the derailment.

The area is situated alongside gravel country Tyrone Township Road 2/Henderson Station Road and river bottom swamp and forest land.

Crews had moved all the derailed cars to the east side of the tracks and replaced the broken sections of track Saturday, with most of the grain being cleaned up by Sunday.

A representative from Union Pacific, Robynn Tysver, said...

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