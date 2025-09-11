Fog may have played role in serious morning crash

A serious crash on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 11, left two vehicles, one towing a trailer with a vehicle on it, in disarray with at least one fatality, according to a press release by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the intersection of Le Sueur County Roads 28 (320th Street) and 32 (211th Avenue) in rural Derrynane Township, about three miles north of Clear Lake (Lexington) at about 7:12 a.m.

As of 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol was still on the scene helping the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office with reconstructing the scene of the crash, marking the roadway and flying a drone for above scene imagery. Both roads were shut down for several hours.

The release said that the initial investigation indicates a 2003 Chevrolet Express van pulling a car hauler trailer loaded with another Chevrolet Express van was traveling eastbound on 320th Street. A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu car was traveling Northbound on 211th Avenue. The Malibu traveled through the stop sign striking the van and trailer in the intersection ultimately coming to rest in the north ditch of 320th Street, east of 211th Avenue.

The release continued to say, the Chevrolet van, driven by Christopher Call, 49, of Carver, Minn., along with two male occupants, Justus Call, 18, and a juvenile male, 14, did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu car, identified as Mackenzie Glaser, 23, Belle Plaine, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second occupant of the Chevrolet Malibu a juvenile female, 1, was transported by ambulance to the hospital for observation.

According to information by the Facebook page "South Central MN Public Safety Incidents," two separate air ambulances were rejected due to fog, and it appears that fog may have played a factor in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting agencies include Montgomery Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, New Prague Fire Department, Le Center Volunteer Ambulance, and North Ambulance Service.

Further information will be available in the next issue of the Montgomery Messenger and The New Prague Times or when the incident report becomes available.