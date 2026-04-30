American Legion’s National Commander visits Post 45

American Legion National Commander Dan K. Wiley of Kansas visited New Prague American Legion Post 45, Thursday, April 23, for a dinner and presentation.

His visit to New Prague is part of a national tour where over 340 days he and others would be stopping in all 50 states. While in Minnesota he stopped at the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum at Camp Ripley and participated in the Veterans Day on the Hill at the state capitol in St. Paul. He stopped at a total of 12 posts all over the state.

“We arrived in Minnesota, Saturday (April 18) and will have been here six days,” said Wiley. “That’s longer than most of our visits.”

He praised Minnesota’s American Legion posts and the success rate it has in getting members.

“It’s been a very exciting week and an honor to have...

To see more on this story pick up the April 30, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.