Autowash Systems, Inc. has new training and community car wash

Autowash Systems, Inc. (ASI), the leading car wash distributor serving the Upper Midwest, announces the purchase of the New Prague Car Wash, located next to Casey’s Gas Station. This investment marks a new chapter in ASI’s ongoing commitment to advancing technician training and supporting the local community.

The primary purpose of this acquisition is to create a hands-on training facility for ASI technicians while showcasing the latest in in-bay automatic wash technology. As an added benefit, the wash will also be open to the community.

The wash closed Friday, Nov. 7, for remodeling and installation of new equipment, with plans to reopen prior to the Christmas holiday. Beginning next year, the location will expand to include a new vacuum area and customer loyalty package options.

According to ASI the wash facility will occasionally close for technician training during normal business hours, Monday through Thursday; otherwise, it will remain open to the public. Customers can look forward to a premium wash at a value price, using the latest wash equipment designed to deliver the highest quality results. As a touch-free wash, this site will offer a thorough yet effective cleaning option for most vehicles. Customers seeking a more intense cleaning experience for heavily soiled vehicles are encouraged to visit one of the...

