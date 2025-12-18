Bartyzal authors book on dealing with chronic pain

Bruce Bartyzal of New Prague has written his first book. It is about his dealing with chronic pain and writes about it with frank honesty at times, which likely explains the book’s title, “Chronic Pain Can Kiss My..” You can probably figure out the last word.

The book describes how Bartyzal started having simple, persistent knee pain four to five years ago, which rapidly became worse. Bartyzal chose knee replacement surgery that was supposed to improve his mobility. It was later discovered a major artery had been severed resulting in pain and internal bleeding.

During a book signing Thursday, Oct. 30, Bartyzal explained the book grew out of entries he made on Facebook. People told him he should write a book and Bartyzal said he began writing the book in August, 2024.

“Writing the book was probably easier than re-reading what I wrote,” said Bartyzal, adding he had to take breaks because at times he began experiencing what he went through again.

Attending the book signing were Bartyzal’s children, his son, Cal, and daughter, Leah.

“It can be inspirational and funny,” Cal said of the book. “He’s made us proud in how he persevered to get down what he experienced on paper.”

Cal said his dad went through several hardships in dealing with the chronic pain. He noted there were dark challenges his dad has been able to turn into positives to help other people who are struggling...

