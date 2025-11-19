Bruzek Funeral Home begins new chapter with new owners

Since 1903, the Bruzek family has served New Prague and area families at times of grief and sorrow over the loss of loved ones.

Today, Mary Frost, a descendant of the community’s first undertaker, Agnes Bruzek Vrtis, and Mary’s husband, Steve, are announcing the sale of Bruzek Funeral Home to Adam and Lindsey White. Adam is a fifthgeneration funeral director and has worked in his family’s funeral business for the past decade. His path in funeral service has been shaped by years of commitment and family tradition, and when the opportunity with Bruzek Funeral Home arose, stepping into independent ownership felt like a natural next step.

“When Mary and Steve approached me, I was honored and excited for the opportunity to serve New Prague,” Adam said.

After receiving his mortuary science education from the University of Minnesota, Adam returned home after college and rekindled his relationship with his high school sweetheart, Lindsey. Today, they are raising their three young children, much like Mary and Steve did when they made New Prague their home.

“I believe a funeral director plays an important role in the life of a community,” Adam said. “It is an honor that Mary and Steve chose us to continue the Bruzek legacy of caring, compassionate, and committed service.”

Bruzek Funeral Home will continue under the same name, honoring its long history. Mary and Steve will remain on staff for the foreseeable future, helping to ensure a smooth and meaningful transition.

Adam and Lindsey look forward to serving New Prague with the same compassion, dignity, and family-centered care that has defined Bruzek Funeral Home for over a century.

Family history

Frank Bruzek, and his wife, Catherine, settled on one of the first four original quadrants of New Prague. Their grandson, John F. Bruzek Jr., Mary Frost’s grandfather, formally established...

