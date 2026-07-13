Building of POPS facility continues

Crews working on the new POPS (Praha Outdoor Performance Stage) facility north of West Main Street were busy Wednesday, July 1, installing a nearly two-ton glulam (glued laminated) timber beam in the front of the facility.

“Progress has been good,” said Den Gardner chairperson of the non-profit, Forward New Prague Foundation, which is overseeing the building of the POPS facility. “We had minimal activity for a couple of weeks as we worked out a few structural engineering issues.”