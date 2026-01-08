Cedar Press Coffee changes hands

The start of the new year also brought a change in ownership at Cedar Press Coffee on New Prague’s Main Street. Rachel Cannon and her husband, Stephan, sold the business to Patty and David Peterson of Montgomery.

Monday, Jan. 5, the coffee shop reopened under the ownership of the Petersons. The Cannons had bought the business three years ago and renovated it. They had bought the coffee shop from the previous owner, who was also named Patty Peterson, but has no relation to the new owners.

When asked what it was like to have the same name as the previous owner, Patty Peterson said, “It made me feel like it was meant to be.”

Rachel Cannon said the first meeting with the Petersons was in August and then they...

