Council OKs purchase of New Prague’s next city hall

The New Prague City Council unanimously approved two resolutions for the property at 1201 First St. NE. The first was to purchase the property for $1.7 million, which recently had been the location for New Day Church and the second resolution established procedures relating to compliance with reimbursement bond regulations.

City Administrator Josh Tetzlaff said the second resolution was if the council makes a decision that bonding for the purchase of the church is needed. At this time, the city has no intentions to bond for the purchase of the property, Tetzlaff said.

The city is scheduled to close on the property tomorrow, Friday, June 5.

A memorandum from Tetzlaff to the council at its Monday, May 18, meeting listed the offer was tentatively accepted with a contingency period ending Thursday, May 25. Part of the contingency was the city having an appraisal performed, having an environmental assessment done on the property and a building inspection of the property. The city contracted HPS Appraisal Services to perform an appraisal on the facility and get an estimated market value, said the memorandum. The city also contracted with Landmark Environmental to perform an environmental assessment on the property.

City staff also said there would be renovation costs above the purchase price. Those renovations costs, at the highest conservative price, are $647,450, including g a 15% contingency, said city staff. Tetzlaff said the city has cash on hand to cover those costs.

Councilor Shawn Ryan asked where the...

To see more on this story pick up the June 4, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.