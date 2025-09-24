Dožínky® has good weekend after cloudburst

Despite a cloudburst Friday evening, Sept. 19, people still came out to enjoy Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech harvest festival, Saturday, Sept. 20.

The cloudburst came during the Classic Car Cruise, Friday with people taking shelter under awnings or umbrellas. The passengers of one convertible in the car cruise had several umbrellas with them.

Before the parade of vintage vehicles on Main Street, cars gathered at New Prague High School’s parking lot. The New Prague Rotary Club took care of registration of the vehicles and a rough count had 297 vehicles participating.

Terry Viskocil of Le Center was among those participating with his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. “My dad used to own this car, but he had to sell it,” said Viskocil, who grew up in Montgomery. Viskocil found the owner of the car and was able to purchase it from him about five years ago.

The threat of rain likely cut down the number of vehicles taking part in the cruise. The Rotary Club said it was still a wonderful event that took a team effort to organize.

Dozinky Saturday

Dozinky Saturday, Sept. 20, began with a new event, the Little Harvest Hustle, a kids fun run, that began near Kubes Furniture & Flooring with children running east on Main Street and ending near St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Each child received a medallion at the finish line.

The day continued with the opening ceremony for Dozinky in the Czech Heritage Village. Mayor Chuck Nickolay said he hoped people enjoyed the day and New Prague’s small town charm.

Brooke Sticha, executive director of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce, said that Dozinky is about community and it was...

To see more on this story and other Dozinky photos pick up the Setpember 25, 2025 print edition.