ENM awarded $7 million grant for reconstruction of interchange

The city of Elko New Market recently announced in a press release it has been awarded a $7 million grant through the Minnesota Highway Freight Program, a statewide initiative designed to improve freight mobility and enhance transportation infrastructure.

The grant will support reconstruction of the I-35/Scott County Road 2 interchange in Elko New Market, a key route for freight movement that also serves local residents every day, according to the press release. Project planning and design will begin in 2026/2027, with construction anticipated to start in 2030. Updates will be shared as the project progresses.

“These improvements aren’t just about freight—they’re about improving safety and mobility for our residents and all those that use this interchange to access I-35,” said Elko New Market Mayor Andrew Ganfield. “The city looks forward to partnering with Scott County and MnDOT to deliver the project.”

The project will construct a...

