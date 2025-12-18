ENM Council appoints Simon as fire chief

The Elko New Market City Council approved a resolution at its Thursday, Dec. 4, meeting appointing Jay Simon as fire chief for the Elko New Market Fire Department.

City Administrator Tom Terry said officers in the volunteer fire department serve terms of three years. According to the department’s policy and procedure manual the position for fire chief must be posted for applications in October of the last year of the fire chief’s term. The only application received was from Simon, the current fire chief, said Terry.

Simon has been with the fire department since...

To see more on this story pick up the December 18, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times.