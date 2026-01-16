ENM Council discusses draft for remote meeting attendance

The Elko New Market City Council discussed a draft policy for remote meeting attendance at its Thursday, Jan. 8, meeting.

City Administrator Tom Terry said that evening’s draft was for a final consideration with it to be considered for approval at its Thursday, Jan. 22, meeting.

According to a memorandum to the city council, the state legislature amended a statute which covers the circumstances under which members of public body may participate in meeting through interactive technology. Under the statute, it requires that all participating members in the city council meeting can hear and see one another and the public can monitor the meeting, according to the memo, also if one or more members are attending remotely voted must be done by roll call.

Under the proposed remote meeting attendance policy, usually at least three members of the city council must be present at the council chambers. The policy noted the city council may temporarily waive the three-member requirement for a specific regular or social meeting by unanimous consent of all member present, either physically or through interactive technology, provide at least one member is physically present and the reason for the waiver is stated on the record. The draft policy stated if a city council member is...

