ENM Council hit with water quality issues from private well owners

The Elko New Market City Council came to a consensus at its Thursday, Sept. 25, meeting for a compensation plan for impacts to private wells that experienced water quality issues during the late November/early December 2023 aquifer pump test conducted by the city. More than 30 people attended the meeting with many commenting on how their wells have been affected by the four week test in 2023.

The council’s consensus on the compensative plan came after those comments and a long discussion period. The council decided to have three options to the plan. The first is a $300 compensation just for the four week period. The price is double the original amount of $150. The amount will be offered to a number of private well owners, plus several private well owners who came forward at the Sept. 25 meeting informing the city council they have been experiencing problems with their wells.

City Administrator Tom Terry said they will be getting information from those who said they had problems with their wells. If private well owners turn down the $300 compensation, they can go...

