The New Prague area will have several holiday events this weekend.

There are two events Friday, Dec. 5, with the St. Wenceslaus Outdoor Live Nativity with showtimes at 5:30 p.m. 5:50 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. People can come and experience a live nativity with animals, music and a free hot dog dinner. Following will be the annual Parade of Lights & Celebration in the Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. The parade will feature floats covered in a multitude of lights, plus holiday decorations. The parade starts at First Street NW and heads east on Main Street toward Memorial Park. There will also be a tree lighting in Memorial Park following the parade. People can keep warm at fire rings provided by the New Prague Scouts. There will also be hot cocoa available, fireworks will light up the night and Santa will be visiting. The New Prague Centennial Cabin will also be open.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, Giesenbrau Bier Co., will host the the Santa Speedo Dash at 2 p.m. The 1K race benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. In the past participants have been dressed in speedos, swimsuits, sweaters and costumes.

Also, Saturday the New Prague Memorial Library will host the Holiday Ornaments/Winter Crafts Make and Take from 10:30 a.m. to noon, registration is required. Children ages 5 to 12 can make five different ornaments/crafts and a holiday card to keep, or give as gifts, plus refreshments will be served. The event is sponsored by the Scott County Library System and the New Prague Friends of the Library.

In Elko New Market, Saturday evening at 6 p.m. will be the tree lighting ceremony in front of city hall. The city of Elko New Market along with the Community & Civic Events Committee (CCEC) is holding this annual event.