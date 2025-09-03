Ken and Lana Witt named Dozinky Grand Marshals

Ken and Lana Witt of New Prague were recently named the grand marshals for Dozinky’s Parade of Farm Pride.

The couple have been pillars of the New Prague community for decades, according to the New Prague Chamber of Commerce.

Ken and Lana Witt will lead the Parade of Farm Pride, Saturday, Sept. 20, at noon, along New Prague’s Man Street. The parade is part of Dozinky, the city’s Czech harvest festival being held Thursday evening, Sept. 18, through Saturday.

The Witts have dedicated their time, talents, and resources to countless causes that have shaped New Prague, said Brooke Sticha, executive director of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce. “Their legacy of service stretches back to the 1970s and continues to this day,” said Sticha.

Among their work, both were instrumental in the early days of the New Prague Hockey Association, helping establish leadership and opportunities for local youth, Sticha said, adding they also played an important role in building the New Prague Ice Arena, giving generously of their time, energy, and financial support.

Ken served for many years volunteering on the New Prague Municipal Utilities Commission. He was a key leader in the effort to build the outdoor pool in the early 1980s, contributing both financially and personally to make the project a reality. Lana dedicated years of service as a member of the Sertoma Club. Both have been deeply involved in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for over 50 years.

They also have given generously to the local hospital, supporting it through financial contributions and volunteer work. In addition to their civic involvement, Ken and Lana ran successful businesses in New Prague, employing many local residents and supporting the community’s economic growth.

Beyond their businesses, they have consistently sponsored and supported a wide range of local causes—sports teams, churches, schools, social groups, foundations, and more. Ken and Lana’s lifelong commitment to New Prague has left an indelible mark on the community.

Through leadership, service, philanthropy, and example, they embody the spirit of giving back and helping their community thrive.

For more see The New Prague Times’ upcoming special section about this year’s Dozinky.