NP Area Schools names Schmidt as activities director

New Prague Area Schools has named Michael Schmidt as the next activities director of New Prague Area Schools, pending school board approval. Schmidt will succeed Brad Skogerboe, who is resigning from his position after 18 years of service to the NPAS.

Schmidt brings extensive experience as a teacher, coach and educational leader. He currently serves as the principal and activities director at Randolph High School. Prior to being an administrator, Schmidt spent 11 years as an elementary teacher for Randolph Public Schools. He holds an education specialist degree and master's degree from St. Mary's University along with a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

"We are grateful for Brad Skogerboe's long-term commitment to NPAS and development of our Activities Department into what it is today," said NPHS Principal Brian Thorstad. "Our district is excited to welcome Mr. Schmidt to New Prague Area Schools. After an extensive interview search, it was his deep-rooted experience in leadership, coaching and commitment to a student-centered approach that stood out for Michael to be our top candidate."

Schmidt will officially begin in this role July 1, 2026.