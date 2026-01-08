NPHS has ‘The Perfect Ending’ for one-act play

New Prague High School’s theatre department is busy with rehearsals for its one-act play, “The Perfect Ending,” by B. Dwayne Craft. The actors began with its first readthrough Dec. 2.

A comedy, the one-act play is about a family, especially the mom, working on hosting the perfect dinner party. The one thing standing in the mom’s way is the end of the world as we know it. She’s not going to let that stand in her way of having her perfect party. During the play the house lights attract all types of unexpected guests. There is a grease monkey, an insurance salesman, neighbors who are crying “No annihilation without representation!” Also, her son’s crush may be more of a juvenile delinquent than the girl next door. Plus, the mom deals with other zany characters as she attempts to maintain a perfect house and be the absolute perfect hostess, right up until the very last moment. Will the world come to an end, or will the mom get to have her perfect dinner party?

“I chose the show because the students are comfortable with a more comedic show, and this show pairs well with comedy and also allows students to act as characters that are over exaggerations of anything that exists in real life, which they have been able to have a lot of fun with,” said director Allie Meyer.

The student actors from NPHS will have their...

To see more on this story pick up the Jnauary 8, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.