Schmit family providing warmth with blankets and coats for 17 years

For 17 years Jen and Jason Schmit have ben helping providing warmth for others by collecting blankets and coats.

“We wanted to do something to help others,” said Jen, adding they also wanted to teach their four sons about aiding others.

Jen came up with the idea from a similar event she participated in at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. “We collected blankets and then distributed them,” said Jen. “It was a humbling experience as I saw people in need and it stuck with me.”

Now, 17 years later, plus five more children, the couple is amazed with how long it’s lasted.

“We didn’t think it would last this long,” said Jen. “Also, each year, it seems there are more donations.”

Jason and Jen will take donations between November and January. They noted all of their children help, either when they collect the jackets at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church under “Because We Care” or other drop off sites or when they drop the jackets and blankets off.

Jason said they will drop the coats and blankets to the Minneapolis group Loaves and Fishes, which mainly serves the homeless. The Schmits also helps the food shelf in Jordan.

Jen said last year her family asked Loaves and Fishes if the Schmits could help distribute the coats and blankets and the organization said yes.

“It was humbling to see people with no jackets or mittens,” Jen said. “I think it pushed us further to help.” “It’s been a great learning experience for our kids,” Jason said, adding recently they picked up donations from...

To see more on this story pick up the January 22, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.