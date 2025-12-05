Small Business Saturday sees various vendors

It was a busy day, even with the snow, during Small Business Saturday in New Prague. Held Nov. 29, the annual event is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving and encourages consumers to support small businesses during the holiday shopping season.

This year, shoppers dealt with snowfall that started late Friday night, Nov. 28, and continued through Saturday. While customers continued shopping through the morning, more came out earlier in the day. Most of the stores offering deals and specials were along New Prague’s Main Street.

Held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday was the Fifth Annual Vendor Market at Le Fete Royale Event Space at West Main Street. There were 17 vendors offering a wide variety of items, from stitched items to food such as jams and breads to jewelry to creams to a local author selling her book.

Among the vendors were mom and son, Jennifer Schroeder and Will, of New Prague selling Willy Good salsa and other food items. Sales go toward helping Will play soccer with Minnesota Thunder Academy, other soccer teams and travel to tournaments.

“We challenged him to find a way to help...

To see more on this story pick up the December 4, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times.