Veterans honored with Mass, breakfast Sunday

Sunday, Nov. 16, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church welcomed veterans to a Mass by The Rev. Eugene Theisen, a veteran. Veterans were honored during the service and even children offered their thanks to the veterans.

After the Mass, 50-plus veterans and their spouses were the guests of honor at a special breakfast at the club room at the Park Ballroom. The breakfast, sponsored by Chuck Tupy and his insurance agency, was a continuation of a longstanding tradition in New Prague of recognizing and honoring veterans for their selfless service.

Veteran George Tupy recalls the Masses attracting veterans from nearby towns. The veterans would bring flags recognizing their communities. Having been stationed in Germany during the Korean War, Tupy recalls the Veterans of Foreign Wars in New Prague being started just after World War II with about 150 members.

“Now, it’s down to about 60,” he said.

Special events honoring veterans are important to the men and woman who served their country in peacetime and during times of conflict. At Sunday’s breakfast, the former servicemembers shared stories of good times and times of challenge while they were in uniform, said George Tupy.

“We share our stories,” he said.

A longtime leader of the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard, Tupy has...

