Vollmuth lays out goals for 2025-‘26

Superintendent aims for district to be ‘better together’

In the wake of a successful performance review, New Prague Superintendent Andy Vollmuth laid out a series of goals and steps to achieve them last week.

The draft of the goals were provided to board members Monday, Sept. 9, at a workshop meeting. They include:

• To support the NPAS School Board to achieve excellence in governance;

• To create systems and structures to enhance excellence in management;

• Develop framework and implement an effective referendum campaign, information and advocacy;

• Facilitate effective and efficient implementation of strategic plan;

• Improve academic achievement outcomes; and

• Maintain positive working relationships with staff, families and members of the greater community.

Strategies and tactics

Each goal lists individual strategies and tactics to accomplish completion of the goal. The status of some of the strategies and tactics are, in some cases blank.

Vollmuth said he would discuss the strategies and goals with individual board members privately.

The strategies and tactics for supporting the NPAS School Board to achieve excellence in governance include exploring additional options for school board development, developing plans for effective implementation of a strategic plan, full implementation of school board committee structure and participation on Minnesota Association of School Administrators’ (MASA) committees – federal advocacy and legislative committee and finance subcommittee. The MASA committees are part of an ongoing two-year commitment.

The strategies and tactics for creating...

