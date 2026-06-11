David "Dave" Edward Johnston, 59

David "Dave" Edward Johnston, age 59, of Montgomery, Minnesota, was called home on June 7, 2026, following a tragic accident while doing something he loved—riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Dave was born on January 27, 1967, to Wayne and Rita (Schleis) Johnston at Queen of Peace Hospital. He grew up in Montgomery and attended Holy Redeemer School from kindergarten through eighth grade. Known for his adventurous spirit from an early age, Dave was famously late to class nearly every day because of the side quests he found along the way—whether it was kicking over piles of snow or finding some other distraction that caught his attention. He later graduated from Montgomery-Lonsdale High School as a proud Redbird, Class of 1985.

Following high school, Dave attended Mankato Technical College, where he earned a degree in HVAC. Although he worked in the HVAC field for a short time, he soon discovered his true calling behind the wheel of a truck. Throughout his career, Dave hauled everything from milk and fuel to grain and empty cans for canned goods, taking pride in the work and the people he met along the way. Mentoring all those that came his way in need of his guidance.

Dave's younger years were filled with family road trips in the station wagon, long days spent on the family farm with his brothers and grandparents, and countless hours trap-shooting and fishing. Those experiences shaped his love of the outdoors, adventure, and simple pleasures.

As the years passed, Dave found great joy going prairie dog hunting and trap shooting with brothers, nieces, and nephews, as well as exploring the countryside on his Harley-Davidson. Riding became more than a hobby—it became a way of life. Alongside his extended family of H.O.G. riders from Faribault, he enjoyed countless day trips and weekend journeys, creating memories and friendships that spanned many miles and years.

Dave is survived by his brothers, Dale (Sandi) Johnston and Douglas (Theresa) Johnston; his nieces, Jennifer Johnston, Allison (Jason) Gangloff, Ashley (John) Shaw, Danielle Johnston, and Elizabeth Johnston; and his nephews, Nicholas (Shannon) Johnston and Matthew (Melissa) Johnston. He is also survived by his great-nieces and great-nephews: Travis Doerfler, Joseph Johnston, Trevor Johnston, Trent Johnston, Luke Johnston, Robert Gangloff, Edward Johnston, Lillian Johnston, Sophia Gangloff, and Elowyn Johnston; and god-son Joseph Burrell along with many beloved cousins, friends, and fellow riders.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Rita (Schleis) Johnston; his grandparents, Edward and Mayme (Tuma) Schleis and Clyde and Leela (McMillan) Johnston; and his aunt and uncle, Jerome and Noreen (Herschbach) Schleis.

Dave will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his love of the open road, his strong work ethic, his caring nature, and the loyalty he showed to his family and friends. He had a way of putting people at ease, and whenever someone brought him a concern, his response was almost always, "It'll be fine." Whether sharing stories, lending a hand, mentoring someone who needed guidance, or setting out on his next ride, he lived life with enthusiasm, the love of life, and the strong belief of how blessed he was. Living each day grateful for the day and looking forward to the next day to come. Dave carried on his desire to help others through organ donation.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the Montgomery Chapel of Schoenbauer Funeral Homes. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Fr. Timothy Sandquist as celebrant. Burial will be held at St. John Catholic Cemetery in rural Montgomery on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Infants Remembered in Silence - “Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run”.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com