David Edward Johnston, 59 - Death Notice

David Edward Johnston, age 59, lifelong resident of Montgomery, died unexpectedly as a result of a motorcycle accident on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the Montgomery Chapel of Schoenbauer Funeral Homes. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Fr. Timothy Sandquist as celebrant. Burial will be held at St. John Catholic Cemetery in rural Montgomery on a later date.

Full obituary will be published in next week's editions.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com