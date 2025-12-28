Donald M. "Don" Picka, 82

Donald M. "Don" Picka, age 82, of New Prague, died peacefully on Friday, December 26, 2025, at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Don was born on April 6, 1943, in Derrynane Township, LeSueur County, MN, to Edward and Angeline (Brezina) Picka. He graduated from Montgomery High School, and his first job began his career in the print shop at Suel Printing. With a short stint at Shakopee Valley Printing, he would return to Suel Printing until his retirement.

Don's true calling in life came with his marriage to Virgina "Ginny" Hartman on September 19, 1964, at St. Benedict Catholic Church. He was devoted to Ginny and his five children. They and his faith were the cornerstones of Don's life. Don was a dedicated member and former Grand Knight of the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus, former Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree and served as their treasurer well into his retirement. Don's heart was in giving of himself and he served with the New Prague Ambulance for 3-4 years in the mid-80's.

Ginny and Don enjoyed many of the same hobbies, bowling in a couples' league and Don, in a men's league. They enjoyed camping together and traveling, to Hawaii for their 25th wedding anniversary and to Branson, MO. Ginny's death in 2011 was a blow to Don but he continued camping trips with his family, though maybe just without the luster of having Ginny with him. His grandchildren filled his life with activity, and he was their number one fan, attending all their functions, whether it was school, sports, or dance recitals. He loved the Minnesota Twins and watching amateur baseball and the Vikings took a close second. He was an avid card player, especially of Euchre and Sheephead, until crippling neuropathy made holding cards impossible. Don possessed a sarcastic sense of humor, even to the end of his life, joking with his caregivers. The smile on his face mirrored the kindness in his heart and the gentleness in his soul. He will be missed.

Don is survived by his children, Jeff (Cindy) Picka of New Prague, Michelle "Shelly" (Jim) Schoenbauer of New Prague, Lisa (Al) Lehman of New Prague, Tim (Candy) Picka of Lonsdale, Sarah (Brian) Petersen of New Prague; grandchildren, Emily (Marvin) Breuer, Ashley Picka, Nicholas Lehman, Lauren Picka, Drew Picka, Matt Picka, Nate Picka (fiancé, Makaylie Hager), Mady Picka, Olivia Schoenbauer, Brooke Petersen; great-grandson, Carson Breuer; brothers, Ed (Grace) Picka of New Prague, Ken (Linda) Picka of New Prague, Randy (Ellen) Picka of Morton. He is preceded by wife, Ginny, on December 16, 2011; his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will take place Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.and Wednesday morning from 8:30-10:30 at Bruzek Funeral Home. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery followed by lunch at the KC Hall.

