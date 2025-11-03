Geraldine “Gerry” Mary Pany, 90

Geraldine “Gerry” Mary Pany, age 90, of New Prague, died in the early morning hours of Friday, October 31, 2025, at Praha Village Senior Living in New Prague.

Gerry was born in Mankato on April 12, 1935, to parents Andrew and Agnes (Schutte) Fox. She was raised on a farm near Eagle Lake with her two sisters and three brothers. After graduating from Good Council Academy in 1953, she worked in an insurance office. On October 14, 1954, she married Alvin R. Pany at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Mankato. They made their home in Montgomery for twenty-five years.

They were blessed with four sons and two daughters. Gerry was always active with her husband in their family’s businesses, Pany Appliance, and Pany Funeral Home while she also remained busy taking care of a home and raising her family. She spent many hours at her sewing machine making dresses for herself, clothes and coats for the kids, and Barbie clothes. In November 1978, she moved with family to Vista, CA. She was employed for five years at Happy Home Center as the housewares manager. In April 1985, she moved back to Minnesota and resided at Cedar Lake near New Prague. In 1998, she moved into the city of New Prague. During the cold winter months she and her husband enjoyed residing in Bonita Springs, FL. Gerry enjoyed dancing, gardening, and crafts. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife and devoted mother.

Gerry is survived by two sons, David Pany of LaCresenta, CA; Jeff (Kari Gregor) Pany of New Prague, one daughter, Laura (Terry) Vedder of Bella Vista, AR; two sisters, Marlene (Ray) Brandt of Prior Lake and Nadine (Bill) Schroeder of Jupiter, FL; two brothers, Maynard Fox of Portland, OR, and Michael (Linda) Fox of Mankato; grandsons Andrew (Jessica) Vedder of Bella Vista, AR and Michael (Char) Vedder of Faribault; and four great-grandchildren, Micah Vedder, Mira Vedder, Robert Vedder, and Dominic Vedder. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband; a daughter, Lisa Pany; two sons, Andy Pany and Steve Pany; and a brother, Bill Fox.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague, with Rev. Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the Mass at the church. Interment will follow at Bohemian National Cemetery in Montgomery. A reception for family and friends will take place at The Rustic Farmer in Montgomery following the burial. Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling the arrangements.

