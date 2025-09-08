Helen M. Tikalsky, 84

Helen M. Tikalsky, age 84, of New Prague, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Helen was born on April 19, 1941, in New Prague to Frank E. and Regina (Zaun) Bartyzal. She graduated from New Prague High School and married her high school sweetheart, Daniel J. Tikalsky on January 3, 1959, in New Prague. Helen’s greatest accomplishment was successfully raising seven children but additionally, she worked outside the home, most notably as a beloved custodian for the New Prague Public School System. She managed the meal program for many years that operated out of City Hall for Scott/Carver County.

Helen was a woman of great faith, with a devotion to the rosary. Her love for St. Wenceslaus Church and her Catholic religion was unparalleled. She radiated a gentle presence of calm and kindness. Her entire life was devoted to the care of others, from caring for her parents as they aged, to siblings who needed her, to daycare for her beloved grandchildren. No request was ever declined, and her cuddles and compassion made her a favorite caregiver. Her family was the heart and soul of her world. Her gardens and flowers were enviable, and the fruits of those gardens found her canning in the kitchen. When she did have leisure time, she enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting, card-making, and woodworking with her husband, Dan. Helen’s gentle smile, mirrored by a little glint in her eye, will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Helen is survived by her children, Danette (Mark) Svobodny of Hollywood, MD, David (Joni) Tikalsky of New Prague, Doreen (Craig) Most of New Prague, Deb (Russ) Sirek of Lonsdale, Dennis (Julie Kovarik) Tikalsky of New Prague, Douglas (Jamy) Tikalsky of Montgomery; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; brother, Clifford Bartyzal of White City, OR; sister, Beverly Fedie of Nisula, MI; sisters-in-law, Connie Bartyzal of New Prague, Noreen Seurer of Belle Plaine. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dan, on December 15, 2002; son Daniel; great-granddaughter Aleah Hazel Stratton;parents; siblings, Richard “Minnow”, Geraldine Armstrong, Clayton, Kenny, Mary Lou Seurer, Dale, Russ.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org. Visitation will take place Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. and Friday morning from 7:30 – 10:30 at Bruzek Funeral Home. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery followed by lunch at the Legion Clubroom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Wenceslaus Church.

bruzekfuneralhome.com