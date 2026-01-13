Jeraline "Jeri" Pulkrabek, 93

Jeraline "Jeri" Pulkrabek, age 93, of New Prague, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2026.

Born to Guy and Bessie Chumley on January 10, 1933, in Arp, Texas, Jeri was known for her vibrant spirit and unwavering devotion to family. After completing her education in Terre Haute, Indiana, she proudly served in the Army, where she met her husband Ralph at Camp McCoy in Sparta, WI. The couple married in January 1952 and soon made New Prague, MN, their beloved home, where they raised their nine children.

Jeri’s life was filled with adventure; she and Ralph traveled the world together and later cherished their camping trips to Alaska in their fifth wheel. Her free spirit and zest for life set her apart, as she always found a way to look on the bright side, bringing light to those around her. A devoted homemaker, Jeri treasured her role as a grandmother, avidly caring for her grandchildren and hosting large family gatherings that created lasting memories.

An active member of her community, Jeri volunteered with the Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) and brought joy to many as an actress and volunteer at the Bloomington Civic Theater. Her faith as a devout Catholic was a cornerstone of her life, guiding her values and relationships.

Jeraline is survived by her children: Deborah (Eric Stroud) Vossen of Forestville, CA; David (Barb) Pulkrabek of Brighton, MO; Steven Pulkrabek of St. Joseph, MO; Patti Hoheisel of New Prague; Kathie Jorgensen of Los Angeles, CA; Daniel Pulkrabek of Seattle, WA; and Tonya (Greg) Pavek of New Prague. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Angie Dwyer, and many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her daughter, Tara Miles; her son, Michael Dwyer; granddaughter-in-law Amanda Pulkrabek; son-in-law Dennis Vossen; and great-grandson Devin Efta; and brothers, Guy “Sonny” Jr., Robert, and Lloyd Chumley.

Jeri had unfiltered honesty and left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 23, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, with Fr. Tim Norris Officiating. An additional visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Jeri will be laid to rest at St. Benedict Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the New Prague Area Veterans Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow at the New Prague Golf Club.

