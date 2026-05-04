Joseph E. Ziskovsky, 96

Joseph E. Ziskovsky, age 96, of Veseli, passed away on May 3, 2026.

Joe was born on July 17, 1929, to Joseph A. and Otillia Ziskovsky on the family farm in Wheatland Township (Webster, MN). He grew up on that farm and continued dairy farming there for 56 years.

Joe met his wife, Betty Ann (Flicek), at a dance at Herman’s Hall in Lonsdale. Shortly after, the two were married on October 7, 1952. They remained on Joe’s family farm, where they built their life together and raised their family.

Joe took great pride in providing for his family and giving them what they needed. He was a hardworking man with an admirable work ethic, which he passed on to his children. He loved dancing and truly enjoyed life. A social person by nature, Joe especially enjoyed music and would often follow his favorite bands to watch them perform.

Joe cherished having his family at home and working alongside him. He loved the company of his children and had a deep appreciation for his role as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. When he went into town, you could often find him visiting with fellow farmers, catching up on their lives and sharing stories. He seemed to know everyone and he only met a stranger once.

In retirement, Joe enjoyed playing bingo. He also had a special appreciation for KCHK radio and could often be found listening from morning to night, enjoying the programs, polka music, and everything the station had to offer.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Betty Ann; his children, Richard (Shirley), Arnold (Deborah), and Susan (Gib) Sticha; daughter-in-law, Kris; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald; triplet grandchildren at birth; a great-grandchild at birth; and sister Caroline Trcha

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli, MN, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be held at St. John’s Cemetery (on the hill) in Veseli, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.