Lloyd Krocak, 92

Lloyd Krocak, age 92, of Prior Lake, formerly of Montgomery, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Lloyd was born on the family farm in Lanesburgh Township on June 17, 1933, to Vladamir and Ludmilla (Bicek) Krocak. He graduated from Montgomery High School and went on to complete his degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota. It was there that he caught the eye of a beautiful nursing major and discovered that they had grown up just 8 miles from each other! Lloyd married Nancy Holub on June 22, 1957, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. He spent his life as a mechanical engineer, finally retiring from 3M.

Lloyd was proud of three things in his life. His family topped that list and then antique tractors and his Czech heritage followed. He was active at the St. Paul Czech and Slovak Minnesota Hall (Sokol). He belonged to Pioneer Power and the Credit River Tractor Club. Each year he and his buddies in the club refurbished an antique tractor and then raffled it off.

Lloyd’s indomitable spirit and fierce independence saw him see 92 years with energy, determination, and an unflagging sense of humor! His legacy lives on in his family.

Lloyd is survived by his children, Alan Krocak of Cedar Lake and Anne Vessel of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Rebecca Costigan, Jennifer Krocak, Adam Shambour, Jessica Cox, Jacob Krocak; great-grandchildren, Arlo, Morgan, Lillian. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy on March 2, 2003; son, Ken Krocak; grandsons, Nicholas & Jonathan; son-in-law, Steve Vessel; brother, Vladamir Krocak.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.at Bruzek Funeral Home with Deacon Michael Redfearn officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 until service time. Burial will occur at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery followed by lunch at the New Prague KC Hall.

