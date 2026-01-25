Matthew Eugene Robert Kadrlik, 50

Matthew Eugene Robert Kadrlik, age 50, a lifelong resident of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 23, 2026, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer—one he faced with remarkable strength, quiet determination, and without complaint.

Matt was born on March 13, 1975, in New Prague, Minnesota, to Dennis and Joni (Novak) Kadrlik. He was raised in rural Montgomery, where he developed a lifelong love for the outdoors, caring for animals, and helping on the family farm. He attended Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Montgomery‑Lonsdale High School with the Class of 1993. Matt furthered his education at Dakota County Technical College, where he studied Meat Cutting.

He began his working career at a meat market in Pine Island. When he learned he was going to become a father, Matt made it a priority to work closer to home and began employment with Cemstone. Throughout his career, he also worked for College City Beverage in Northfield, Rivers Edge in Belle Plaine, and Apple Valley Ready Mix, where he remained until his health no longer allowed. As a young man, Matt was active in FFA and deeply enjoyed spending time outdoors. At the age of 15, he took up bowling and proudly achieved a perfect 300 game.

In his free time, Matt could often be found lending a helping hand at Kadrlik Meat Locker. On April 1, 2000, Matt was united in marriage to Candy Schulte at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Together they built a life centered around family, hard work, and shared adventures.

Matt was known as a devoted husband and father, a hard worker, and someone who could fix just about anything—whether he wanted to or not. He loved traveling, especially trips to Canada in his younger years and his deep‑sea fishing adventure in California. His passion for the outdoors continued throughout his life, including hunting deer and bear at the family cabin near International Falls, fishing, gardening, and spending time cooking and smoking meat for family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his kind heart, dependable nature, determined spirit, and witty one‑liners that brought smiles to those around him.

Matt is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Candy Kadrlik; his children, Bryce Kadrlik of Minneapolis, Hailey Kadrlik (Christian Gauthier) of Montgomery, and Hunter Kadrlik of Montgomery; his parents, Dennis and Joni Kadrlik of Montgomery; his siblings, Tony Kadrlik, Ted (Tami) Kadrlik, and Tracy Kadrlik (Steve Rutt), all of Montgomery; his brother‑in‑law, Troy (Kris) Schulte of Montgomery; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the church.

