Max Prange, 35

Max Prange, age 35, of New Prague, peacefully went with God after receiving his final blessing surrounded by family after a sudden illness on February 16, 2026. Max was born into his earthly life on February 19, 1990, and was raised on a dairy and crop farm in rural Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. Throughout his years he treasured his generational family farm; he grew a love for the land and the animals. He developed a strong work ethic that would stay with him throughout his life. Max succeeded at everything he did. His drive to be a business owner struck him to start Moonlite Diesel where he put his impressive, self-taught mechanical skills to use. He later started Prange Trucking, and operated his own semi-hauling business. Max paid attention to people. He asked questions, truly listened, and made others feel seen. He was always willing to lend a helpful hand, never hesitating to step in when someone needed support.

Max faced challenges early in life, growing up in a home that was often unsettled. Through those years, his grandmother played an important role offering care and stability when he needed it most. Those experiences shaped his quiet strength and deep resilience. As a young adult, he found his way to a close circle of friends who became his chosen family and remained a steady source of support and belonging.

After graduating from Plymouth High School in 2009, Max went on to UW Madison for a short course study on farm and industry. He later attended UW River Falls graduating in 2014, with a double major in Agriculture Engineering and Agriculture Business. While in River Falls, he met Maria Pieper, the love of his life. They were married on February 16, 2019, and built a life grounded in love, partnership, and devotion. The couple received one last marriage blessing on their 7th anniversary.

Becoming a husband and father was a pivotal moment of Max’s life. In his family, he found a true sense of belonging. Together Max and Maria welcomed two sons, Julian (5) and Vincent (3), who quickly became the center of Max’s world. Recently, they shared the joyful news that another baby is on the way, filling their hearts with excitement for their future as a family of five. Max’s soft spot truly amplified with fatherhood; he did everything out of love. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family, pouring his heart into every day, for their dreams were his dreams. His greatest accomplishment was the loving home he built with Maria and their boys.

On the morning after Max went to be with Jesus, his eldest son said to Maria, “God’s got a plan for the biggest job yet. Daddy worked so hard. He chose his son to come back home”.

Max built a life rooted in resilience, kindness, and devotion. He rose from his early challenges to create a life filled with love, faith, and family. He was determined, dedicated, and always strived to be the very best husband and father he could be.

He will always be loved, and will never ever be forgotten.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli, MN. A visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, at White Funeral Home (Hwy 19) Lonsdale.