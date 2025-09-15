Patricia "Patty" Susan Doran, 65

Patricia "Patty" Susan Doran, age 65, of Montgomery, died on the afternoon of Monday, September 8, 2025, in New Prague.

Patty was born in Winnebago on August 23, 1960, to parents Robert “Bob” and Jaqueline “Jackie” (Henderson) Polley. She went to school in Le Sueur and graduated with the class of 1978. She then pursued training to become a Veterinary Technician at the college in Waseca. Patty was married to her high school sweetheart Bill Doran in Le Center in 1980. She worked at the Golden Pheasant Supper Club for a time in addition to Krueser Vet, a job she loved and continued for over thirty years. Patty and Bill were best friends that were never far apart. Together, they loved traveling together to Hawaii, St. Thomas, the Dominican Republic, and many other destinations.

Patty is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bill Doran of Montgomery; two children, Tony Doran of Galveston, TX, and Jamie Doran Stasney and her husband Matt Stasney of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Payton, Laynie, and Ridgely; two sisters, Jane Seesz and her husband Wade Lichty of Northfield and Joan Camp and her husband Dennis Camp of Milan, MO; and two beloved dogs, Frieda and Fern. She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Patty’s family will be hosting a celebration of life from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the Montgomery American Legion. Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is assisting the family with Patty’s care.

